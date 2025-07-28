Pakistani security forces in an overnight raid killed three terrorists accused of orchestrating last year's attack in which two Chinese nationals working in a textile mill in the southern port city of Karachi were wounded, officials said on Monday.

Azad Khan, a senior official with the Counter-Terrorism Department, said the dead insurgents included the alleged mastermind of the November 2024 attack.

He identified that person only as Zafran and said he was from the Pakistani Taliban, who are known as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan or TTP.

The security operation, carried out jointly by the counter-terrorism department and officers of intelligence agencies, took place in Karachi’s Manghopir area, Dawn reported.

China has repeatedly pressed Pakistan to improve security for its nationals working on major infrastructure projects under Beijing’s multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative, which includes roads, railways and power plants.

Chinese nationals have increasingly come under attack by proscribed groups, including TTP and the separatist Balochistan Liberation Army — banned by the Pakistani authorities and also designated as terrorist groups by the United States.

Pakistan has pledged to bolster security measures for Chinese workers, including those employed at private factories.

