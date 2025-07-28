WORLD
Pakistani forces kill three terrorists linked to 2024 attack on Chinese nationals: police
Islamabad has pledged to bolster security measures for Chinese workers, including those employed in the private sector.
A police officer holds a machine-gun with thermal binoculars attached to it in the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan. / Reuters
July 28, 2025

Pakistani security forces in an overnight raid killed three terrorists accused of orchestrating last year's attack in which two Chinese nationals working in a textile mill in the southern port city of Karachi were wounded, officials said on Monday.

Azad Khan, a senior official with the Counter-Terrorism Department, said the dead insurgents included the alleged mastermind of the November 2024 attack.

He identified that person only as Zafran and said he was from the Pakistani Taliban, who are known as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan or TTP.

The security operation, carried out jointly by the counter-terrorism department and officers of intelligence agencies, took place in Karachi’s Manghopir area, Dawn reported.

China has repeatedly pressed Pakistan to improve security for its nationals working on major infrastructure projects under Beijing’s multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative, which includes roads, railways and power plants.

Chinese nationals have increasingly come under attack by proscribed groups, including TTP and the separatist Balochistan Liberation Army — banned by the Pakistani authorities and also designated as terrorist groups by the United States.

Pakistan has pledged to bolster security measures for Chinese workers, including those employed at private factories.

Tirah Valley killings

Meanwhile, at least seven people were killed the previous day in Tirah Valley, a district in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Fiaz Khan, a local government official, said.

He said the violence erupted when hundreds of residents gathered outside a military camp to demand protection and justice after a child was killed in a mortar attack on the weekend.

The crowd came under gunfire from “unknown gunmen”, Khan said.

He said the demonstrators accused security forces of opening fire when some people were throwing stones at the military camp, but police had yet to determine whose bullets caused the deaths.

Khan said gunfire was also reported from nearby hills, and police suspect TTP may have been behind the shooting to sow discord between residents and the military.

The government has ordered a probe into the killings of demonstrators, he said.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
