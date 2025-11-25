UN experts have raised serious concerns about alleged human rights violations carried out by Indian authorities in Jammu and Kashmir in the aftermath of the last April attack in Pahalgam, which killed 54 people.

The experts said they were alarmed by the scope and severity of the measures implemented across the region and warned that India must uphold international human rights law even while responding to serious security threats.

In a statement, the experts said: "We unequivocally condemn the brutal terrorist attack on a tourist area and extend our condolences to the victims, their families, and the Government of India. However, all governments must respect international human rights law while combating terrorism."

Following the attack, Indian authorities launched widespread operations throughout Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the experts, these operations resulted in the arrest and detention of around 2,800 people, including journalists and human rights defenders.

Some detainees were held under the Public Safety Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, laws that allow extended detention without charge or trial and contain definitions of terrorism that the experts said are vague and overly broad.

Reports received by the experts indicated that some detainees were allegedly tortured, held incommunicado and denied access to lawyers and family members.

"We condemn reports of arbitrary arrests and detentions, suspicious deaths in custody, torture and other ill-treatment, lynchings, and discriminatory treatment of Kashmiri and Muslim communities," they said.

The experts also highlighted accounts of punitive house demolitions, forced evictions and arbitrary displacement.

These measures were reportedly carried out against families of individuals perceived as supporting militants, often without court orders or due process.

According to the statement, such actions "constitute collective punishment and defy the 2024 ruling by India’s Supreme Court, which found that such demolitions are unconstitutional and violate the rights to life and human dignity, which includes the right to protection against arbitrary displacement."

Related TRT World - A bomb went off in New Delhi, houses were razed in Kashmir – normalisation of war crimes in India

Media restrictions

Concerns were also raised about communication blackouts and restrictions on press freedom.

Authorities reportedly suspended mobile internet services and blocked around 8,000 social media accounts, including those belonging to journalists and independent media outlets.

The experts said such measures represent disproportionate restrictions on freedoms of expression, association and peaceful assembly.

The effects of India’s response reached beyond Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the experts, Kashmiri students in other parts of India faced surveillance and harassment after the Government issued directives requiring universities to collect their personal data.