The Kashmir conflict remains one of the most enduring and volatile territorial disputes in the world. Since the 1947 British withdrawal from the subcontinent, the region has been at the centre of multiple full-scale wars, numerous border skirmishes, and political crises between India and Pakistan.

The deadly attack in Pahalgam Valley of Indian-administered Kashmir on April 22, 2025, has once again brought the region into the spotlight. Although violence in Kashmir is not new, the nature of this attack — the deliberate targeting of civilians — reflects the ongoing resentment over India's revocation of Kashmir's special status in 2019.

Instead of prompting dialogue or efforts to ease tensions, the Pahalgam attack led to quick and serious responses that showed how weak the current mechanisms for managing India–Pakistan relations really are. Within hours, India announced its suspension of cooperation under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) , and Pakistan declared it no longer felt bound by the Simla Agreement. These moves were not just diplomatic actions, they reflect shifts toward long-term strategic goals that extend beyond immediate retaliation.

From 1947 to present Kashmir

The recent attack in Kashmir cannot be understood without looking at the historical background, to the moment of partition in 1947. When the British left the Indian subcontinent, there were more than 560 officially recognised princely states. According to the partition plan , princely states like Jammu and Kashmir were expected to join either country based on factors such as geographic contiguity, ethnic-religious composition, and the will of the people.

In most cases, these decisions were relatively straightforward. But Kashmir stood apart : it was a region with an almost 90 percent Muslim majority, ruled by a Hindu Maharaja. On paper, its accession to Pakistan appeared inevitable. However, the Maharaja's initial hesitation created a vacuum, and then he turned to India, signing an Instrument of Accession that formally tied Kashmir's fate to New Delhi. India sent troops, controlled a great part of the region, and the first Indo-Pak war broke out.

Pakistan contests the accession to this day, asserting it was signed under duress. It argues the Hindu Maharaja had no right to determine the fate of a Muslim-majority population.

Following the 1947-48 war, Pakistan took control of roughly 30 percent of the territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which is now administered as Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. India controls the remaining 55 percent of the region, including Jammu, the Kashmir Valley, and Ladakh (by 1962, China had taken control of around 15–20 percent of the territory in Kashmir, which is known as Aksai Chin).

In response, the United Nations Security Council passed resolutions calling for a ceasefire and a plebiscite to allow Kashmiris to determine their own future. Although first Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru initially accepted the UN resolution and stated many times in public that he would implement the plebiscite, it was never held. As political realities hardened, so too did positions: India later rejected international mediation, insisting that Kashmir was an internal matter, while Pakistan insisted that the people of Kashmir should be allowed to decide for themselves.

This contradiction has never been resolved, and its weight still shapes every diplomatic move and military confrontation in the subcontinent.

Despite repeated diplomatic efforts, the Kashmir conflict triggered a new war in 1965, ending with the Soviet-brokered Tashkent Declaration, but tensions persisted. The 1971 war, rooted in Bangladesh's independence, led to the 1972 Simla Agreement — now suspended by Pakistan — which aims to stabilise relations by affirming the Line of Control and rejecting use of force. However, once again, it failed to prevent the 1999 Kargil war.

What lies behind the Pahalgam attack?

The recent attack in Pahalgam did more than claim innocent lives — it reignited deep-seated anxieties about the future of Kashmir’s identity, demography, and political autonomy. I believe that the underlying message from the attackers was a rejection of the demographic and political transformations set in motion by the Indian government since 2019.

On August 5, 2019, the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, guaranteed under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

Article 370 had allowed the region to have its own constitution and granted it authority over all matters except foreign affairs, defence, and communications. Article 35A, introduced in 1954, reinforced this autonomy by letting the state define "permanent residents" and limit property rights.