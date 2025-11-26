The Indian city of Ahmedabad will stage the 2030 multi-sport Commonwealth Games, it has been confirmed.

The choice of Ahmedabad, also known as Amdavad, was ratified on Wednesday by the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow following a recommendation from the executive board.

"The 2030 Games will not only celebrate 100 years of the Commonwealth movement but also lay the foundation for the next century. It will bring together athletes, communities and cultures from across the Commonwealth in a spirit of friendship and progress," said Dr PT Usha, president of the Commonwealth Games Association of India.

Ahmedabad is the key city in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat, home to a 130,000-seater arena, which is the world's biggest cricket stadium. The venue is named after the Indian premier.

India has its eyes on a bigger prize, having submitted a formal letter of intent last year to the International Olympic Committee to host the 2036 Summer Olympics.

The future existence of the Commonwealth Games was in doubt last year when the movement struggled to find a replacement host for 2026 after the Australian state of Victoria withdrew for cost reasons.