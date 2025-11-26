ASIA PACIFIC
India's Ahmedabad to host 2030 Commonwealth Games
"We are deeply honoured by the trust shown by Commonwealth Sport," said Dr PT Usha, president of the Commonwealth Games Association of India.
India's Ahmedabad to stage 2030 Commonwealth Games / AP
November 26, 2025

The Indian city of Ahmedabad will stage the 2030 multi-sport Commonwealth Games, it has been confirmed.

The choice of Ahmedabad, also known as Amdavad, was ratified on Wednesday by the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow following a recommendation from the executive board.

"The 2030 Games will not only celebrate 100 years of the Commonwealth movement but also lay the foundation for the next century. It will bring together athletes, communities and cultures from across the Commonwealth in a spirit of friendship and progress," said Dr PT Usha, president of the Commonwealth Games Association of India.

Ahmedabad is the key city in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat, home to a 130,000-seater arena, which is the world's biggest cricket stadium. The venue is named after the Indian premier.

India has its eyes on a bigger prize, having submitted a formal letter of intent last year to the International Olympic Committee to host the 2036 Summer Olympics.

The future existence of the Commonwealth Games was in doubt last year when the movement struggled to find a replacement host for 2026 after the Australian state of Victoria withdrew for cost reasons.

The Scottish city of Glasgow stepped in and will stage a slimmed-down version of the multi-sport format, meaning that Britain will have hosted two editions in a row, after Birmingham in 2022.

In an age of increasing continental and world championships across several sports, there have long been questions about the relevance of the Commonwealth Games, an event restricted to an international association where the vast majority of competing countries were once territories of the British Empire.

But Dr Donald Rukare, president of Commonwealth Sport, said on Wednesday: "India brings scale, youth, ambition, rich culture, enormous sporting passion and relevance, and I'm delighted to report strong interest from a range of nations to host the 2034 Games and beyond.

"We start our next century for the Commonwealth Games in good health."

The 2030 Games will mark the centenary of the inaugural event held in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930.

SOURCE:AFP
