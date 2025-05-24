WORLD
Death toll jumps to 19 in Pakistan from heavy rains
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority issued a warning earlier urging people to stay in safe places to avoid lightning and bad weather.
Earlier on Friday, the PDMA issued a warning about strong winds, dust storms, and the possibility of rain in various parts of Punjab. / AA
May 24, 2025

The death toll from massive rains that lashed northeastern and southwestern parts of Pakistan on Saturday has climbed to 19 with more than 90 injured, authorities have said.

Torrential rains accompanied by strong winds and lightning struck northeastern Punjab and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces, causing dilapidated houses to collapse, knocking off power and inundating low-lying areas.

All 19 deaths have been reported from Punjab, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Most fatalities were reported from the provincial capital of Lahore, and in the Jehlum, Sialkot and Muzaffargarh districts.

Several motorways were also closed to traffic because of severe weather and low visibility.

In KP, massive rains and windstorms caused damage to infrastructure and standing crops, apart from downed trees, utility poles and billboards.

Several mud and dilapidated houses were also damaged by the rain and storm. No casualty, however, was reported in the province.

On Friday, weather authorities issued a warning about strong winds, dust storms and the possibility of rain in parts of Punjab and KP.​​​​​​​Pakhtunkhwa

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
