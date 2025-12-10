Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted the prospects for cooperation with Indonesia in the energy sector, as he met his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto in Moscow.

“We have very promising prospects in the energy sector, including nuclear power generation. I know your country has similar plans, and we are always available if you consider engaging our specialists,” Putin said in opening remarks on Wednesday.

Expressing his condolences over severe floods and landslides across Indonesia in recent weeks, which have left over 1,200 people dead or missing, Putin said ties between Moscow and Jakarta are “developing very steadily.”

He said intergovernmental commissions in both countries are actively working in this regard, noting that trade and economic ties, in particular, are developing at a “good pace” as well.

Putin said Russia is ready to explore ways to further develop bilateral relations in the agricultural sector, noting wheat supplies to the Indonesian market have “decreased slightly, I believe.”