Haifa oil refinery shuts down after Iranian missile strike kills three
Iranian missiles damage power plant at Bazan complex as regional violence escalates following Israeli strikes
June 16, 2025

All operations at the Bazan Group's oil refinery in Haifa Bay, northern Israel, have been suspended after an Iranian missile strike overnight killed three people.

The strike severely damaged the site's power infrastructure, the company said on Monday.

In a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, cited by The Times of Israel, Bazan Group said: "As a result of damage to the facilities, the power plant was significantly damaged, and therefore all of the refinery’s and subsidiary companies’ facilities were shut down."

The company added that it is working with the Israel Electric Corporation to restore power to the site.

According to The Times of Israel, Iranian missiles struck the Bazan refinery complex late on Sunday, damaging pipelines and transmission lines. While the company said oil refining activities continued, it confirmed that other operations were halted.

The attack came amid rising regional tensions following Israeli airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran on Friday, including military and nuclear targets. Tehran responded with missile attacks on Israeli territory.

Israeli authorities said at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds wounded in Iranian strikes since Friday.

Iran, in turn, reported that at least 224 people have been killed and more than 1,000 injured in Israeli attacks.

