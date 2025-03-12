A military operation to free the hostages from a train hijacking in southwestern Pakistan has ended successfully after the incident left at least 21 passengers and four troops dead, the army said on Wednesday.

Lt. Gen. Ahmad Sharif, the head of Pakistan Army's information wing, said that all 33 suspected terrorists involved in the hijacking were killed in a "successful" military operation that lasted for 24 hours.

All the hostages have also been freed, he added.

All 21 passengers and one security force member were killed by terrorists before the security operation began, while four more troops were killed in the operation involving the army's special services group and the air force, he added.

Terrorists loyal to the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) blew up a railway track and hijacked a train on Tuesday in the remote Bolan region of the southwestern Balochistan province.

Some 440 passengers were on board.

The BLA and some other groups have long been involved in attacks on security forces and citizens from other provinces.

They have been fighting for the "liberation" of Balochistan, which they claim was forcibly incorporated into Pakistan following the end of British colonial rule in united India in 1947.

Global condemnation

The incident sparked global condemnation.

Türkiye expressed "deep regret" and offered condolences to those who lost their loved ones and speedy recovery for those injured, according to a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.