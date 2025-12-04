The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) reported that a newly obtained cache of more than 33,000 photographs documents the torture, starvation, and mass killing of over 10,200 detainees under Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad’s rule, the largest visual record of regime victims ever revealed.

The images, part of what investigators call the Damascus Dossier, were supplied to German public broadcaster NDR by a former Syrian military officer who oversaw the Evidence Preservation Unit in Damascus between 2020 and 2024.

“There are things people need to know,” he told NDR.

“There are people whose families need to know where they are and what happened to them.”

Taken between 2015 and 2024 by Syrian military photographers, the photos show men reduced to skeletal frames, bruised bodies on mortuary tiles, infants among the dead, and corpses “stacked like firewood,” ICIJ reported on Thursday.

Impunity

Each photo was catalogued with extreme precision, detainee numbers scrawled on limbs or placed on cards, images shot from multiple angles, and files labelled with dates, photographers’ names, and security branches such as Military Police, Air Force Intelligence, and General Intelligence.

Until now, Syrians had no knowledge that such a vast system of photographic documentation existed.

According to the ICIJ, NDR, and Suddeutsche Zeitung investigation, the images were delivered to military courts, where judges approved death records and effectively granted officials immunity.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights estimates more than 160,000 people went missing during Assad’s rule.