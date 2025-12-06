US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner, an informal adviser to President Donald Trump, have held their sixth meeting in two weeks with Ukrainian officials to discuss steps toward ending the war with Russia, the State Department said.

The two days of what the department described as "constructive" talks involved Ukrainian National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Chief of General Staff Andriy Hnatov, and focused on "advancing a credible pathway toward a durable and just peace in Ukraine."

Umerov reaffirmed that Ukraine’s priority is securing a settlement that "protects its independence and sovereignty, ensures the safety of Ukrainians, and provides a stable foundation for a prosperous democratic future."

Related TRT World - If Europe wants war, then Russia is ready: Putin

The discussions also covered the results of recent US meetings with Russian officials and potential steps that could lead to ending the conflict, now approaching its fourth year.