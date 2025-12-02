WORLD
2 min read
If Europe wants war, then Russia is ready: Putin
The Russian president says European powers have locked themselves out of peace talks because they have cut off contacts with Russia.
If Europe wants war, then Russia is ready: Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with journalists as he attends the VTB Investment Forum "Russia Calling!" in Moscow, Russia, December 2, 2025. / Reuters
December 2, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia did not want a war with European powers, but was ready to fight if Europe did want a direct conflict with Moscow.

Putin accused European powers of hindering US President Donald Trump's attempts to end the war in Ukraine by putting forward proposals they knew would be "absolutely unacceptable" to Moscow so they could then accuse Russia of not wanting peace.

He said European powers had locked themselves out of peace talks on Ukraine because they had cut off contacts with Russia.

"They are on the side of war," Putin said of European powers.

RelatedTRT World - Geneva document 'refined' after US peace talks: Ukraine's Zelenskyy

'Cut Ukraine off from the sea'

RECOMMENDED

Putin also threatened to sever Ukraine's access to the sea in response to drone attacks on tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet" in the Black Sea.

"The most radical solution is to cut Ukraine off from the sea, then piracy will be impossible in principle," the Russian president said in televised remarks.

He said Russia would intensify strikes on Ukrainian facilities and vessels, and would take measures against tankers of countries that help Ukraine.

On Saturday, a Ukrainian security official said Ukrainian naval drones hit two sanctioned tankers in the Black Sea as they headed to a Russian port to load up with oil destined for foreign markets.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance
African Union vows accountability for RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians