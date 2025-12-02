WORLD
Geneva document 'refined' after US peace talks: Ukraine's Zelenskyy
The Ukrainian president says diplomats push for stronger European and coalition involvement as Kiev and Washington continue talks.
Zelenskyy said he had ordered Ukraine's team "to continue the most constructive work possible". / Reuters
December 2, 2025

US and Ukrainian negotiators have refined a framework peace agreement developed in Geneva during their recent talks in Florida, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday, adding Ukraine wants its European allies more involved in the process.

Kiev is under pressure in a US-backed peace effort aimed at ending Russia's war in Ukraine. Zelenskyy's government is trying to push back after Washington presented a plan last month that endorsed many of Russia's main demands.

Ukrainian and US officials discussed the US proposals more than a week ago in Geneva, and met again for new talks on Sunday in Florida.

"The work was based on the Geneva document, and that document has been refined," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

"Our diplomats are actively working with all partners to ensure that European countries and other participants in the Coalition of the Willing are meaningfully involved in developing decisions," he added, referring to a group of countries that have offered to assist Ukraine's defence after the war.

Constructive work

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet US special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in the Kremlin on Tuesday.

The two men attended the talks in Florida.

Zelenskyy said he had ordered Ukraine's team "to continue the most constructive work possible".

"Ukraine approaches all diplomatic efforts with utmost seriousness – we are committed to achieving a real peace and guaranteed security," Zelenskyy said.

"This is exactly the level of commitment that must be compelled from the Russian side."

