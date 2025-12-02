US and Ukrainian negotiators have refined a framework peace agreement developed in Geneva during their recent talks in Florida, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday, adding Ukraine wants its European allies more involved in the process.

Kiev is under pressure in a US-backed peace effort aimed at ending Russia's war in Ukraine. Zelenskyy's government is trying to push back after Washington presented a plan last month that endorsed many of Russia's main demands.

Ukrainian and US officials discussed the US proposals more than a week ago in Geneva, and met again for new talks on Sunday in Florida.

"The work was based on the Geneva document, and that document has been refined," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

"Our diplomats are actively working with all partners to ensure that European countries and other participants in the Coalition of the Willing are meaningfully involved in developing decisions," he added, referring to a group of countries that have offered to assist Ukraine's defence after the war.

Constructive work