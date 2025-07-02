Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has urged the Christian world to take a firmer stance to help end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, while welcoming the Vatican's support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"I was pleased to meet with Pope Leo XIV, the Spiritual Leader of the Catholic World and Head of State of the Vatican, during my visit to the Vatican for the programme 'Fraternity-Based Economy: Ethics and Multilateralism', hosted by the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences," Erdogan said in a statement on social media following the meeting on Wednesday.

"Our discussion primarily focused on the ongoing humanitarian tragedy in Gaza," she said. "We exchanged views on the critical importance of the Christian world taking a stronger stance to achieve a lasting ceasefire and ensure the complete delivery of humanitarian aid."

The Turkish first lady added: "I expressed my satisfaction with the Vatican's support for a two-state solution, which is the foundation for a just and sustainable peace in Palestine."