Russia has said that the position of United States President Donald Trump's administration on ruling out NATO membership for Ukraine satisfied Moscow, but it declined to comment on Trump's hopes for a peace deal this week.

Trump, seeking to be remembered as a peacemaker, has repeatedly said he wants to end the "bloodbath" of the three-year conflict in Ukraine, which his administration casts as a proxy war between the United States and Russia.

US envoy General Keith Kellogg said that NATO alliance membership was "off the table" for Ukraine. Trump has said that past US support for that was a cause of the war.

"We have heard from Washington at various levels that Ukraine's membership in NATO is excluded," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.



"Of course, this is something that causes us satisfaction and coincides with our position."

Ukrainian membership of the US-led alliance would threaten Russian interests, Peskov added. "And, in fact, this is one of the root causes of this conflict."

President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in 2022, triggering the worst confrontation between Moscow and the West since the depths of the Cold War.

Former US President Joe Biden, Western European leaders and Ukraine cast the invasion as an imperial-style land grab and repeatedly vowed to defeat Russian forces.

Putin casts the war as a watershed moment in Moscow's relations with the West, which he says humiliated Russia after the Soviet Union fell in 1991 by enlarging NATO and encroaching on what he considers Moscow's sphere of influence.

At the 2008 Bucharest summit, NATO leaders agreed that Ukraine and Georgia would one day become members. Ukraine in 2019 amended its constitution, committing to the path of full membership of NATO and the European Union.

Peace deal?