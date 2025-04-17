Russia suspended its ban on the Taliban, which it had designated for more than two decades as a ‘terrorist organisation’, in a move that paves the way for Moscow to normalise ties with the leadership of Afghanistan.

No country currently recognises the Taliban government that seized power in August 2021 as United States-led forces staged a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war.

However, Russia has been gradually building ties with the movement, which President Vladimir Putin said last year was now an ally in fighting terrorism.

The Taliban was outlawed by Russia as a ‘terrorist’ movement in 2003.

State media said the Supreme Court on Thursday lifted the ban with immediate effect.

Russia sees a need to work with the Taliban as it faces a major security threat from armed groups based in a string of countries from Afghanistan to the Middle East.

