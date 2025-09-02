The US has carried out a strike in the southern Caribbean against a drug-carrying vessel that departed from Venezuela, US President Donald Trump claimed.

Trump, who made the announcement on Tuesday, offered scant details on the operation.

But US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on X that the vessel was being operated by a "designated narco-terrorist organisation."

Later, Trump announced the strike killed 11 “narcoterrorists.”

"Earlier this morning, on my Orders, US Military Forces conducted a kinetic strike against positively identified Tren de Aragua Narcoterrorists," Trump said, without specifying the weapon used.

"The strike occurred while the terrorists were at sea in International waters transporting illegal narcotics, heading to the United States. The strike resulted in 11 terrorists killed in action."

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth shared footage of the vessel before it was struck.

The press office of Venezuela's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the announcement.