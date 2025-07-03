On Wednesday, the UK Parliament voted overwhelmingly — 385 to 26 — to proscribe Palestine Action, a pro-Palestine activist group, as a terrorist organisation under the country’s Terrorism Act 2000.

This decision places the group on the same legal footing as entities like Daesh and al-Qaeda, making membership or support a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

What makes Palestine Action stand out?

Founded in 2019, Palestine Action is a direct action group that targets UK-based companies linked to the Israeli military, particularly Elbit Systems, a major arms manufacturer. The group's strategy includes occupations, property damage, and vandalism, actions that have led to multiple arrests and significant media attention.

In June 2025, members of Palestine Action broke into RAF Brize Norton , the UK's largest Royal Air Force base, and sprayed red paint on the engines of two Voyager aircraft, causing an estimated £7 million ($9.6 million) in damage. This incident prompted a nationwide security review and became the pretext for the group's proscription by the UK government.

Why the UK government fears Palestine Action

The government's rationale for banning Palestine Action centres on national security concerns.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper described the group's actions as "unacceptable criminal damage" and argued that their online presence has enabled them to "galvanise support, recruit and train members across the UK to take part in criminal activity".

However, critics argue that the proscription represents a disproportionate response to non-violent dissent. Human rights organisations have condemned the move as a "disturbing legal overreach," warning that it could suppress free speech and civil liberties.

United Nations experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council have urged Britain to reconsider its move, arguing that acts of property damage without the intention to endanger life should not be considered terrorism.

Demographics of Palestine Action's supporters