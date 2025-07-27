Thailand has said it agreed "in principle" to a ceasefire with Cambodia following a call between Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and US President Donald Trump, according to a statement from the Thai Foreign Ministry.

Phumtham thanked Trump on Saturday for his concern about the conflict, which erupted earlier this week, and noted that Thailand supports a ceasefire but seeks "sincere intention" from Cambodia.

The acting prime minister urged Trump to pass along Thailand's request to Cambodia for immediate talks to outline mechanisms for a ceasefire and eventual peaceful resolution.

Thailand wants to "convene a bilateral dialogue as soon as possible."

Later, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet said he welcomed discussing a ceasefire to halt the clashes.

Hun Manet said his foreign minister would talk to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to coordinate with the Thais, but warned Bangkok against reneging on any agreement.

Fighting between the two neighbours began in Pursat province near the border, resulting in the deaths of 13 Cambodian nationals, including five soldiers, and injuries to dozens, according to Cambodian officials.

Trump had said that Cambodia and Thailand agreed to promptly start ceasefire negotiations after three days of a deadly armed conflict.