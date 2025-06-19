On June 15, when Iran launched a counter-strike against Israel, a crowd of Palestinians around al Aqsa, Islam’s third-holiest site located in occupied East Jerusalem, looked up and didn’t flinch at the sight of missiles flying overhead.



Despite Israel’s latest military aggression against Iran, there was no respite for the starving population in Gaza on the other side of the fractured land, who have been enduring the harshest chapters of a genocidal war by the Zionist state.

But for once, the shimmering warheads in the sky weren't meant for them. Only, they were close enough to raise fears of an old Zionist conspiracy.

Al Aqsa Mosque lies some 70 kilometres from Tel Aviv and about 150 kilometres from Tamra and Haifa, two of Iran’s recent targets. Though kilometrically distant from the blast zones, in missile terms, it is uncomfortably close.

“Honestly, this is the most favourable moment they have had,” Middle East expert Zahide Tuba Kor tells TRT World.

“Israel could launch a ballistic missile at Al Aqsa Mosque through its Mossad agents in Iran, destroy the mosque, and then pin the blame on Iran,” she says.



Kor argues that in a climate where religious narratives and biblical allusions have become central to the rhetoric of Israeli leaders since October 7, 2023, it’s no longer meaningful to frame Israel’s actions in Gaza as merely political or strategic.



“Under normal circumstances, this would sound like a full-blown conspiracy theory, completely irrational. But no one can say Israel has been acting rationally since October 7.”

She believes striking the holy site in the fog of war would offer Israel the perfect cover to advance its goals while simultaneously turning regional outrage toward Iran.

In a viral video that resurfaced amid the ongoing hostilities, an extremist Israeli rabbi named Yosef Mizrachi is heard laying out that very scenario.

“If it were up to me, I would bomb Al Aqsa Mosque and say it was an Iranian missile to provoke a conflict between Arabs and Iranians,” he says, in a word-for-word translation from Hebrew.



Historians say there is little reason to believe that a plan as such would be out of bounds for those seeking long-term strategic gains.



“In such a scenario, they would kill two birds with one stone: further deepen the existing Sunni-Shia divide, and begin conditioning the Muslim world to the idea that Al Aqsa could one day be destroyed,” notes Zekeriya Kursun, the head of the History Department at Fatih Sultan Mehmet Vakif University.

While Israeli officials often insist they have no intention of changing the status quo at the mosque premises, since at least 2019, they have allowed Jewish prayer at the site under police protection.

The Israeli government also supports institutions that actively pursue this vision. Among them is the Temple Mount movement.

The explicitly stated purpose of the group is to see a Jewish temple built within the 1,300-year-old complex revered as the Noble Sanctuary, where the Al Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock now stand.

“The Temple Mount can never be consecrated to the name of God without removing these pagan shrines. It has been suggested that they be removed, transferred to, and rebuilt at Mecca,” the movement states on its website.

A 2018 Haaretz investigation revealed that Kenneth Abramowitz, a close confidant of Prime Minister Netanyahu, along with then-deputy defence Minister Eli Ben-Dahan, contributed significant funding to the Temple Institute, a group affiliated with that movement.

Checked off the list: Five red heifers

In 2022, activists from the Temple Institute imported five unblemished red heifers from Texas, classifying them as pets to bypass livestock restrictions. But their real purpose was religious.

According to a specific interpretation of Jewish teachings, the ashes of a completely red, unblemished cow are needed to carry out a purification ritual that would allow Jews to once again worship at a future temple.

For years, Temple-focused groups have been searching for cows without a single white or black hair for that reason.

They believe that once one is found and ritually slaughtered, its ashes can purify the Jewish people in preparation for rebuilding the ancient temple.

“Israel has already made all the preparations. They’ve produced the materials for the Temple and the ritual objects, selected the priestly caste, and trained them for their roles,” Kor says.