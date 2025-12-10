Cambodia withdrew on Wednesday from the Southeast Asian Games, a Games official said, as a border conflict with hosts Thailand escalated and forced a mass exodus of civilians from both sides of the disputed frontier.

At least 11 soldiers and civilians have been killed on both sides, according to officials, as renewed hostilities derailed a US-brokered truce.

Cambodia had already withdrawn from eight sports at the Thailand-hosted games, with its National Olympic Committee chief, Vath Chamroeun, citing "safety" concerns.

However, Akarin Hiranprueck, a senior SEA Games official, stated on Wednesday that Cambodia would no longer participate: "It is confirmed that Cambodia withdrew," he told AFP.

The SEA Games run until December 20 in Bangkok and the nearby coastal province of Chonburi, with thousands of athletes from Southeast Asian countries competing in events ranging from football and fencing to skateboarding, sailing and combat sports.

But renewed combat this week between Thailand and Cambodia over a long-standing border dispute has overshadowed the SEA Games.