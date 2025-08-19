Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has warned against ending the United Nations peacekeepers' mandate in the country's south, after the UN Security Council began debating extending their mission.

"Any timetable for the mandate of UNIFIL that is different from the actual needs will negatively impact the situation in the south, which still suffers from Israeli occupation," Aoun told force commander Diodato Abagnara on Tuesday, according to a presidency statement.

The annual mandate renewal this year comes after Lebanese authorities, under heavy US pressure, have committed to disarming Hezbollah by the end of the year, following a November ceasefire deal that sought to halt more than a year of hostilities between the militant group and Israel.

Israel and the United States, which wields a veto on the Security Council, have reportedly opposed the renewal.

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon has been deployed since 1978 to separate Israel and Lebanon and counts some 10,000 personnel from around 50 countries.

The Security Council on Monday began debating a resolution drafted by France to extend the force for a year with the ultimate aim of withdrawing it.

Aoun said Beirut "has begun contacts with Security Council member states, and brotherly and friendly countries, to ensure the extension" of UNIFIL's mandate.