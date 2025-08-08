The US has admitted to a “mistake” in the implementation of its trade agreement with Japan and has pledged to fix it, said Japan’s top tariff negotiator, Kyodo News Agency reported Friday.

Ryosei Akazawa, who is in Washington for meetings with American officials, said the US has promised to refund import taxes collected due to the oversight.

Akazawa has met with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington after arriving late Tuesday seeking a swift reduction in auto tariffs in line with the countries’ recent bilateral trade deal.

The biggest issue at stake is whether a 15 percent tariff set by President Donald Trump for imports from Japan will be added on top of other duties already in place, according to the agency.