BIZTECH
2 min read
US admits error in Japan trade deal, promises tariff refunds: Tokyo
Japan's top tariff negotiator meets with US commerce and treasury secretaries in Washington.
US admits error in Japan trade deal, promises tariff refunds: Tokyo
Prolonged higher tariffs could hurt major carmakers like Toyota and Honda, which rely heavily on the American market. / Reuters
August 8, 2025

The US has admitted to a “mistake” in the implementation of its trade agreement with Japan and has pledged to fix it, said Japan’s top tariff negotiator, Kyodo News Agency reported Friday.

Ryosei Akazawa, who is in Washington for meetings with American officials, said the US has promised to refund import taxes collected due to the oversight.

Akazawa has met with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington after arriving late Tuesday seeking a swift reduction in auto tariffs in line with the countries’ recent bilateral trade deal.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump says 'massive' trade deal reached with Japan

The biggest issue at stake is whether a 15 percent tariff set by President Donald Trump for imports from Japan will be added on top of other duties already in place, according to the agency.

Recommended

On Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba also urged Trump to amend his executive order on Washington’s higher new tariffs.

Under the trade deal, Japan has pledged to boost investment in the US as part of a $550 billion initiative, while the US will also reduce its tariff on imported Japanese cars to 15 percent from the current 27.5 percent.

However, when the rate will take effect remains unclear.

With autos a key pillar of Japan’s economy, prolonged higher tariffs could hurt major carmakers like Toyota and Honda, which rely heavily on the American market.

RelatedTRT Global - Here's what happened in previous Japan-US tariff talks
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit
Türkiye's EV maker Togg debuts new sedan in Germany, eyes European expansion
India’s chief economic adviser warns Trump’s 50 percent tariffs could cut GDP by up to 0.6 percent
Chinese agency assigns AAA rating to US-blacklisted Russian oil giant Gazprom
Trump warns foreign firms after arrests of South Korean workers at Georgia plant
Israel’s ex-Shin Bet chief involved in plot to kidnap German heiress’s children
Seoul says talks for the release of South Koreans in the US immigration raid have concluded