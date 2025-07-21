The Turkish Foreign Ministry addressed Greece’s declaration of two marine parks in the Aegean and Ionian seas, stressing that “unilateral actions should be avoided in closed or semi-enclosed maritime areas such as the Aegean and the Mediterranean.”

The ministry noted that Greece’s initiative, announced last year, would not have any legal consequences, particularly in light of the unresolved Aegean issues between the two countries, including geographical features whose sovereignty is not ceded to Greece by international treaties.

The ministry recalled its April 9, 2024, statement reiterating this position, noting that the views expressed then remain valid today.

“International maritime law encourages cooperation, including environmental issues, between coastal states in closed or semi-enclosed seas. In this context, we reiterate that Türkiye remains ready to cooperate with Greece, as one of the two coastal states in the Aegean Sea,” the statement said on Monday.

The ministry underlined that efforts to exploit universal values such as environmental protection in the context of interrelated Aegean issues and issues related to the status of some islands, islets, and rocks whose sovereignty has not been ceded to Greece by international treaties will not have any legal consequences today, as they did not in the past.