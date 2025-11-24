Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the most sensitive elements of a potential peace framework to end the Russia-Ukraine war will be discussed directly with US President Donald Trump.

"Today, our delegation returned from Geneva after negotiations with the American side and European partners. Now the list of necessary steps to end the war can become doable."

"As of now, after Geneva, there are fewer points – no longer 28 – and many of the right elements have been taken into account in this framework," Zelenskyy said in a video message on X.

He said there was still work to complete before any framework was finalised.

"Our team has reported on the new draft of steps, and this is indeed the right approach – I will discuss the sensitive issues with President Trump," he added.

In a separate post, Zelenskyy said "constructive work" with partners remained essential and warned that Russia would continue applying pressure.

"We must be cognisant that Russia will not ease its pressure on Ukraine. In these days and weeks, it is essential to take air raid alerts and all similar strike threats very seriously. We clearly understand whom we are dealing with," he said.

He warned there must be "no missiles, no massive strikes on Ukraine and our people."