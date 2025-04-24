New Delhi has “ suspended ” the Indus Waters Treaty – a 1960 river-sharing agreement with Pakistan brokered by the World Bank – in response to the recent killing of 26 tourists in the mountain town of Pahalgam in India-administered Kashmir.

India has held Pakistan indirectly responsible for the worst attack in years in the disputed region that both countries claim in full but administer in part.

While rejecting the Indian decision to hold the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, Pakistan said the agreement is “binding” and contains no provision for unilateral suspension.

“Any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan as per the Indus Waters Treaty and the usurpation of the rights of lower riparian will be considered an act of war and responded with full force across the complete spectrum of national power,” it said .

One of the reasons the treaty has withstood three wars, terror incidents and frequent border fights over the last 65 years is that it is in the mutual interest of both water-stressed countries to avoid conflict.

“India can’t unilaterally stop Pakistan’s water supply for three reasons: geography, engineering, and international law,” Abid Qaiyum Suleri, executive director of Islamabad-based think tank Sustainable Development Policy Institute, tells TRT World.

The treaty allows neither Pakistan nor India to unilaterally terminate or suspend the agreement, which includes mechanisms to address disputes.

“Brokered by the World Bank, the treaty legally divides river usage. Violating it would invite global condemnation and ruin both countries,” he says.

Lifeline for both nations

The Indus River system originates in the Himalayas and includes the main Indus River as well as its five major tributaries, namely Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej.

As such, the system provides the two countries with a critical lifeline for agriculture, hydropower, and domestic water needs. The river headwaters are in India-administered Kashmir.

This geographical asymmetry led to immediate tensions over water rights after the partition of the Subcontinent into India and Pakistan in 1947.

Mediated by the World Bank, negotiations for a water distribution agreement began in the early 1950s and concluded in 1960 in the form of the Indus Waters Treaty.

The treaty divides the six rivers into two groups. The three eastern rivers -- Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej -- went to India for mostly unrestricted use.

The three western rivers -- Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab -- were allocated to Pakistan, even though India received the right to use their waters in limited quantities for non-consumptive purposes like hydropower generation.

In the immediate run, India cannot stop Pakistan’s water even if it sets its mind to it. Glaciers melt between May and September every year, resulting in massive water flows that can’t be stored or diverted away, at least in the short term.

“The Indus River system is governed by gravity and topography, not politics. Diverting it would defy the Himalayan gradient and cause massive tectonic disruptions in a region, which lies in many seismic fault-lines,” says Suleri.

Moreover, India’s reservoirs on the western rivers are run-of-the-river dams that generate electricity without much storage, he says.

The total live storage of Kishanganga and Baglihar dams, which India has built on western rivers belonging to Pakistan, is only a fraction of Pakistan’s annual water requirement, he adds.

“While water warfare sounds dramatic, it’s a bluff. Nature, physics, and the treaty prevent New Delhi from shutting down Pakistan’s rivers,” Suleri says.

What if there’s a disagreement?

The absence of a provision explicitly allowing either party to unilaterally suspend the agreement suggests that the treaty is binding indefinitely. This is perhaps the reason it has endured the periods of heightened tensions, like the wars of 1965, 1971, and 1999.