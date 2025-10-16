A UN human rights expert has said that peace in Gaza can only be achieved through justice, accountability and respect for dignity, warning that the current ceasefire lacks a clear framework for transitional justice.

Bernard Duhaime, the UN special rapporteur on the promotion of truth, justice, reparation and guarantees of non-recurrence, said on Wednesday that the halt of Israel's carnage in Gaza and the release of hostages "offer a glimmer of hope," but emphasised that peace "is a path to engage on" and "cannot be imposed."

"It must rather be based on a clear commitment to justice and be built on the recognition of the dignity of all involved, through inclusive dialogue with the full participation of Palestinians," he said.

Duhaime said Monday's Gaza peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, raised hopes for lasting peace, but warned that "without a clear transitional justice roadmap, the plan risks becoming a superficial arrangement that fails to address the deep wounds inflicted on generations of victims and raises further risks for the region."

He called for truth-telling, accountability, reparations and guarantees of non-repetition, stressing that "occupation and oppression must end now" and that "a durable resolution to such a conflict demands a bold commitment to justice."

Threats of resuming genocide

His comments came as the Israeli defence minister warned Israel could resume the carnage in the blockaded enclave, ordering the army to prepare a "plan to crush" Hamas.