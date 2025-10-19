Türkiye's Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran on Sunday welcomed the ceasefire between Afghanistan and Pakistan, saying Ankara will continue supporting efforts to build trust, resolve disputes, and ensure lasting peace, particularly between the two “brotherly nations.”

In a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Duran described the truce—reached through the mediation of Türkiye and Qatar—as “a highly valuable step” towards peace and stability in the region.

“The parties coming together on the basis of dialogue and common sense, replacing tension with cooperation, marks an important step towards regional peace and prosperity,” he said.