Türkiye welcomes Afghanistan-Pakistan ceasefire
Burhanettin Duran says ceasefire, brokered with Türkiye and Qatar’s mediation, vital for regional peace and stability.
Duran calls the Türkiye- and Qatar-brokered truce “a highly valuable step” for regional peace. / AA
October 19, 2025

Türkiye's Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran on Sunday welcomed the ceasefire between Afghanistan and Pakistan, saying Ankara will continue supporting efforts to build trust, resolve disputes, and ensure lasting peace, particularly between the two “brotherly nations.”

In a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Duran described the truce—reached through the mediation of Türkiye and Qatar—as “a highly valuable step” towards peace and stability in the region.

“The parties coming together on the basis of dialogue and common sense, replacing tension with cooperation, marks an important step towards regional peace and prosperity,” he said.

Border tensions had escalated after Pakistan carried out air strikes in Afghanistan’s Paktika province late Friday, which Kabul said killed several civilians, as officials from both sides were in Doha for talks.

Earlier Sunday, Pakistan and Afghanistan confirmed their agreement on an immediate ceasefire.

