Gaza City, Gaza — In Washington this week, at a polished table in the White House, Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu sat and smiled with the confidence of those who believe they own destiny, maps, and warplanes.

Trump, as usual, appeared not as a head of state but as a globe-trotting real estate developer. This time, Gaza was the land for sale - or rather, for evacuation. Trump told reporters: "We've had excellent cooperation from the surrounding countries... so something good is going to happen."

"Something good."



That's how Trump describes the idea of forcing an entire people off their land – erasing an identity, burying cemeteries, uprooting a culture thousands of years old, and moving them to more "comfortable" places.

He calls it freedom, but only if you agree to leave your home first. The Palestinian must leave his land to live in unknown exile, without dignity or a society to belong to.

You have to leave everything behind and say "thank you" to those who destroyed your home.

It's become clear that the goal of prolonging the war on Gaza — a strip of land only 327 square kilometres in size — and pouring tons of explosives on it, was to draw a map of displacement. Whether forced or voluntary, no longer matters.

Now the vision is clear: whenever Trump and Netanyahu sit together, they talk about expelling the people of Gaza. And who can stop this madness?

Under Trump's leadership, America openly supports the expulsion of the Palestinians – to empty the land of its people.



This desire is not new; from the earliest Zionist visions, including Theodor Herzl’s notion of “spiriting the penniless population across the border” to make way for a Jewish state, the Israeli dream has always been a land without people, to complete their control over the rest of Palestine.

America is deeply involved in the Gaza war, as if it were its only concern. Trump tweets and talks about it constantly - always siding with Israel, condemning the Palestinians at every turn - as if Gaza were his main business, the magical land where he would launch his next Trump economic project, which he once called "the Riviera” .

Trump sees opportunity.

So what makes a man living on the other side of an ocean, in a marble tower where he hears only the echo of his own voice, decide the fate of more than two million Palestinians?

Who gave him the right to offer a grieving father - whose daughters were torn from his arms under the rubble - a choice called "a better life"?

What connects him to these people other than the arms deals he signs for Israel?

How can he be called a man of peace or humanity when he funds the murderer and pats him on the back while children, women, and the elderly are exterminated?

Trump doesn't see the Palestinians. He sees an opportunity to be the hero of a grand project of geopolitical engineering - one paid for by strangers and buried in bystanders.

While in Washington, Netanyahu said : “If they want to stay, they can. If they want to leave, they should be able to. Gaza should not be a prison."

But Israel refuses to end the war. It continues its siege, its bombing, and its sniping.

What prison is worse than a city without water, without medicine, without electricity, without peace?

And then they say to the people there: "Choose”.

Can someone who is hungry, homeless, socially dismantled, and physically and emotionally devastated by a war that has burned his body and his memory really "choose" to stay or go?

It's a thinly veiled trick - not even a child who lost half his family in an airstrike would believe it.

This is how mass displacement is manufactured - not by overt force, but by offering death as a "choice”.

What's happening now is a war of vocabulary.

Word games do not save consciences, and they do not cleanse hands of blood.

They say "voluntary migration" instead of forced displacement; "a better opportunity" instead of extermination; "host countries" instead of exile.

This isn't diplomatic language - it's a linguistic deception machine designed to mask a heinous crime, to deodorise its stench.

Surviving with dignity



In Gaza, life is not a poetic metaphor - it is a daily exercise in survival.

The Palestinian wakes up to the sound of warplanes, searches for a loaf of bread, walks without fuel, plots ways to find water, fights infection without medicine - and still teaches his son that "home" is not for sale, even if it burns.