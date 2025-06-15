WORLD
Israeli attacks could lead to regime change in Iran: Netanyahu
"It could certainly be the result because the Iran regime is very weak," Israeli premier tells Fox News.
FILE - Israel is ready to do whatever is necessary to achieve to remove "two existential threats", says Netanyahu. / AP
June 15, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Fox News that regime change in Iran "could certainly be the result" of its ongoing Israeli military offensives.

Fox's Bret Baier on his Special Report programme on Sunday asked Netanyahu about the goal of the attacks that began early Friday.

"Is regime change part of the effort here?" Baier asked.

"It could certainly be the result because the Iran regime is very weak," Netanyahu replied, claiming that Israel got Iran's chief intelligence officer and his deputy in Tehran.

Israel is ready to do whatever is necessary to achieve to remove "two existential threats," he said, referring to the nuclear threat and the ballistic missile threat.

Since early Friday, Israel has launched a series of strikes against Iranian territory, targeting nuclear and missile facilities and killing senior military figures and leading scientists. Oil and gas infrastructure was also targeted.

Iran responded with missiles targeting several areas across Israel.

Netanyahu had earlier said the offensive will continue as long as necessary.

SOURCE:AA
