AMERICAS
3 min read
US military has new options to pursue group tied to Venezuela's Maduro — Hegseth
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth says designating Cartel de los Soles as "Foreign Terrorist Organisation" creates "new options" for the US against Venezuela.
US military has new options to pursue group tied to Venezuela's Maduro — Hegseth
Demonstrators protest outside of the White House in Washington DC on November 15, 2025. / AP
November 20, 2025

President Donald Trump's decision to designate an alleged drug cartel that the US links to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as a terrorist group provides the Pentagon with a range of new options, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has said.

On Sunday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US would designate the Cartel de los Soles (or Cartel of the Suns) a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), which makes it a crime for anyone in the US to provide material support to the group.

Hegseth spoke with One America News and, in excerpts released on Thursday, was quoted as saying the designation "brings a whole bunch of new options to the United States."

Hegseth claimed Maduro is "not a legitimately elected leader of Venezuela" and repeated accusations that Maduro is involved in drug trafficking.

Maduro has denied such involvement.

It is unclear when the interview took place, but it will air on Thursday.

US officials have accused Cartel de los Soles of working with the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, which Washington previously designated as FTO, to send illegal narcotics to the US.

The Trump administration has alleged that Maduro leads Cartel de los Soles, which Maduro denies. Washington in August doubled its reward for information leading to Maduro's arrest to $50 million.

RelatedTRT World - US mulls 'terrorist' label for Venezuela's Cartel de los Soles. But does it even exist as such?

Military build-up near Venezuela

The designation will take effect on Monday.

RECOMMENDED

Experts, however, say Cartel de los Soles is the phrase coined in 1990 by some local Venezuelan journalists to describe some "corrupt" military officials and argue that it is a non-existent drug cartel.

Venezuela's President Maduro denies US claims about the Cartel de los Soles, calling it a fabrication used for manipulation. But his critics argue against downplaying it.

Venezuelan opposition figures Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia and Maria Corina Machado have been seeking US classification of Cartel de los Soles as a terror group.

Asked if the designation means the US could strike Maduro's assets and infrastructure in Venezuela, Trump has said: "It allows us to do that, but we haven't said we're going to do that."

Trump has also said he may be open to talks with Maduro.

The move comes amid a massive military buildup in the region, including the US Navy's largest aircraft carrier, at least eight other warships, and F-35 aircraft.

US forces in the region have carried out at least 21 strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and Pacific, killing at least 83 people.

Human rights groups have condemned the strikes as illegal extrajudicial killings of civilians, and some US allies have expressed growing concerns that Washington may be violating international law.

Maduro has repeatedly alleged the US buildup is designed to topple his government and install pro-US rulers.

RelatedTRT World - The US has brought the world's largest aircraft carrier to waters near Venezuela. What does it mean?
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package