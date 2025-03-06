A child, four women and an elderly man were killed in an air strike by Myanmar’s military regime, according to local media.

The overnight attack struck a village in Taungtha Township in the central Mandalay Region, the Myanmar Pressphoto Agency reported on Wednesday.

The junta dropped a bomb on Nat Saunt village at around half past 10 pm (1600GMT) on Tuesday, leading to the casualties.

The explosion also demolished 28 homes, according to a member of the People’s Defense Force (PDF), an armed group opposing the regime.

“They dropped only one bomb,” said the PDF member, noting that the explosion was devastating. “It landed near the village’s religious hall.”