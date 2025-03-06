WORLD
Myanmar junta air strike kills multiple civilians
A child, four women, and an elderly man were victims of an overnight attack in the central Mandalay Region.
The Taungtha People’s Movement Committee has urged residents to construct bomb shelters and stay vigilant, warning that the junta is conducting air strikes on civilians. / Reuters
March 6, 2025

A child, four women and an elderly man were killed in an air strike by Myanmar’s military regime, according to local media.

The overnight attack struck a village in Taungtha Township in the central Mandalay Region, the Myanmar Pressphoto Agency reported on Wednesday.

The junta dropped a bomb on Nat Saunt village at around half past 10 pm (1600GMT) on Tuesday, leading to the casualties.

The explosion also demolished 28 homes, according to a member of the People’s Defense Force (PDF), an armed group opposing the regime.

“They dropped only one bomb,” said the PDF member, noting that the explosion was devastating. “It landed near the village’s religious hall.”

“We haven’t yet received the list of injured. Right now, we only have the death toll, but we don’t even have the exact names of the deceased. We’re still in the process of clearing the area,” he added.

The Taungtha People’s Movement Committee has urged residents to construct bomb shelters and stay vigilant, warning that the junta is conducting air strikes on civilians.

SOURCE:AA
