November 9, 2025

Over 200 institutions from Türkiye and 48 other countries will join the International Gaza Humanitarian Aid Summit, organised by Türkiye's Diyanet Foundation (TDV), to highlight Gaza’s humanitarian crisis and boost global solidarity.

The summit will be held in Istanbul on November 11-12, with the theme "The Future of Gaza".

It is expected to host more than 400 participants, including representatives of civil society organisations, human rights defenders, academics, and media representatives.

The summit aims to address the two-year humanitarian crisis in Gaza by addressing the urgent needs of millions affected by infrastructure, health, education, and housing. It will also promote sustainable aid and recovery after a ceasefire.

The two-day summit will feature five workshops to discuss all topics related to comprehensive and systematic humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

A final declaration will be released at the end of the summit.

SOURCE:AA
