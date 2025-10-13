MIDDLE EAST
Syria's al Sharaa says Assad to be held accountable without entering conflict with Russia
Al Sharaa says entire generations suffered because of the Assad regime, adding that they will use all legal means to bring Assad to justice.
Al Sharaa says will seek all legal means to bring Assad to justice. / Reuters Archive
October 13, 2025

Syrian President Ahmad al Sharaa has said his government will use all available legal mechanisms to seek accountability for former Baath regime leader Bashar al Assad without entering into a conflict with Russia, which currently hosts him.

"There are entire generations that have suffered tremendous psychological trauma. So, it's very important that the period of liberation give people new hope for their return and for reconstruction," al Sharaa said in an interview with CBS News on Monday.

Reflecting on his rise to the presidency, al Sharaa said: "Entering this palace wasn't a very positive experience. Much evil towards the Syrian people came out of this palace since it was built."

Al Sharaa said "we did not take any external actions outside Syrian territory, did not target anyone but the Syrian regime," adding: "We saved the people from the oppression that was being thrust on them by the criminal regime."

No conflict with Russia

Regarding Assad's fate, al Sharaa said: "We will use all legal means possible to demand that Bashar al Assad be brought to justice."

However, he added: "Engaging in a conflict with Russia would be too costly for Syria. Nor would it be in the country's interest."

In late September, Damascus investigating judge Tawfiq al Ali issued an arrest warrant in absentia for Assad, in preparation for referring the case internationally through Interpol.

The day after Assad's ouster last December, Russia announced it had granted him and his family "humanitarian asylum."

Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in late 2024, ending the Ba'ath Party's decades-long grip on power that began in 1963. A new transitional administration led by al Sharaa was formed in January.

