WORLD
1 min read
Suspected pirates attack ship in Bab el Mandeb Strait: officials
The incident saw a ship chased by smaller vessels that opened fire on it, the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre says.
Suspected pirates attack ship in Bab el Mandeb Strait: officials
The Iranian-owned Sabiti oil tanker sailing in the Red Sea [FILE]. / Reuters
December 5, 2025

A ship travelling through the narrow Bab el Mandeb Strait came under attack by suspected pirates, British officials have said.

The incident saw a ship chased by smaller vessels that opened fire on it on Friday, the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre said.

The private security firm Diaplous Group said the vessel came under attack twice and armed guards aboard it opened fire in response. It said the crew was safe and described the ship as a bulk carrier.

The Bab el Mandeb connects the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, separating the African continent from the Arabian Peninsula.

RECOMMENDED

The area had seen attacks by Yemen’s Houthis over the Israeli brutal war on Gaza, as well as a rise in piracy from Somalia.

The Houthis have halted their attacks, however, as an uneasy ceasefire holds in Gaza.

RelatedTRT World - Will Red Sea tensions escalate further with US attacks on Houthis?
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance
African Union vows accountability for RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians
US pauses green card lottery programme after MIT professor, Brown University killings
Rubio outlines plan for Gaza governance, international force to follow