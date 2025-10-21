Weapons makers Lockheed Martin and RTX have predicted strong profits for the rest of this year as their results benefited from surging demand for arms from conflicts involving Israel and Ukraine — key clients of US weaponry.

Missiles, munitions and air defences were important drivers for both companies, while Lockheed has been awarded an $12.5 billion contract from the Pentagon, for a total of 296 F-35 jets.

Sales at RTX, formerly Raytheon, were also driven by a shortage of new commercial jets as maintenance and repair service providers like RTX worked to maintain airlines flying older, cost-intensive fleets. It also benefited from better jet engine sales.

To be sure, Northrop Grumman trimmed its full-year 2025 sales outlook, but said that it would be more profitable than expected this year. The company said that timing of certain awards to build weapons dimmed the forecast.

Beyond the replenishment of weapons that have been expended in global conflicts, the Trump administration's flagship Golden Dome missile defence system has bolstered the growth outlook for defense prime contractors.

RTX management told Wall Street analysts on a post earnings call that in addition to munitions replenishment, Raytheon was eyeing billions the US will put towards Golden Dome: "Those things are not in our backlog today. So those are potentially, additive to the backlog."

The Golden Dome system is estimated to cost $175 billion, but uncertainty looms over the basic architecture of the project because the number of launchers, interceptors, ground stations, and missile sites needed for the system has yet to be determined.

Contractors such as Lockheed, Northrop, RTX, and Boeing, have a variety of missile defence systems that are expected to play a role in the missile defence shield.

Northrop CEO Kathy Warden told analysts on Tuesday "we're very pleased to see the urgency the administration is placing on protecting the homeland and the set of opportunities that creates."

Rising demand for missiles

Lockheed Martin, the largest defence contractor in the world, raised its 2025 forecast for revenue and profit on Tuesday, driven by sustained demand for its fighter jets and munitions amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

Lockheed, which makes the F-35 stealth fighters, said its aeronautics segment sales jumped 11.9 percent to $7.26 billion in the third quarter.

Lockheed now expects a profit of $22.15 to $22.35 per share for 2025, compared with its previous estimate of $21.70 to $22.00.