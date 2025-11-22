Global Affairs Canada said it is reviewing a report revealing Canada's continued shipment of military equipment to Israel via US weapons factories, despite Ottawa's freeze on permits that could be used in Gaza.

"Global Affairs is aware of the report and is reviewing it," spokesperson Samantha Lafleur said in a statement on Friday. "Canada has not approved any new permits for items to Israel that could be used in the current conflict in Gaza since January 8, 2024."

Global Affairs Canada is a federal department responsible for managing the country's diplomatic and consular relations.

The report, "Exposing the U.S. Loophole: How Canadian F-35 Parts and Explosives Reach Israel", which was published on Tuesday, stated that evidence the report provided "details hundreds of shipments from Canadian military manufacturers to the US weapons factories that manufacture Israel's key warplanes, bombs and artillery shells".

"The report also exposes, for the first time, Canada's role as a vital transit corridor for hundreds of shipments of European-made TNT en route to US bomb-makers, and damning evidence of Canadian F-35 components being shipped on to Israel mere days after arriving at US facilities," it said.

Noting that Canada has not authorised any new permits to Israel, Lafleur said, "In 2024, Canada suspended approximately 30 export permits for items destined to Israel that could have conceivably later been incorporated into items that could be used in that conflict."

"All permits suspended in 2024 remain suspended and cannot be used to export to Israel," she added.

'Can't claim ignorance'