Protests in Bangladesh after killing of youth leader
The protests had emotionally charged slogans invoking Hadi's name, who died in Singapore days after he was shot in Dhaka.
People protest in Bangladesh after the killing of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. / AP
December 19, 2025

Demonstrators have filled the streets of Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, after political leader Sharif Osman Hadi died in a Singapore hospital on December 18, 2025.

Hadi, a prominent figure in the 2024 student uprising, had been shot in the head days earlier in the capital in an apparent assassination attempt.

He was initially treated at a local hospital before ​being flown to Singapore for advanced medical care, where he died after spending six days on life support.

The demonstrations were marked by emotionally charged slogans invoking Hadi's name, with protesters vowing to continue their movement ‍and demanding swift ‍justice and accountability for the attack that claimed his life. ‍

Several areas remained tense late into the night, with ‍additional police and paramilitary forces deployed to prevent further violence.

'Irreplaceable loss'

Bangladesh has been governed by an interim administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus since ‌August 2024, after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India following a student-led uprising. The country’s national election is scheduled for February 12.

In a televised address to the nation following Hadi's death, Yunus said: "His passing represents an irreplaceable loss to the nation's political and democratic sphere."

Urging citizens to remain calm, Yunus said the government was committed to ensuring a transparent investigation and bringing all those responsible to justice. He also appealed for restraint, warning that violence ‌would only undermine the country's path toward a credible election.

The interim administration ​has declared Saturday a day of state mourning in honour of Hadi, with national flags to be flown at ​half-mast and special prayers planned across the country.

