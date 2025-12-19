Demonstrators have filled the streets of Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, after political leader Sharif Osman Hadi died in a Singapore hospital on December 18, 2025.

Hadi, a prominent figure in the 2024 student uprising, had been shot in the head days earlier in the capital in an apparent assassination attempt.

He was initially treated ⁠at a local hospital before ​being flown to Singapore for advanced medical care, where he died after spending six days on life support.

The demonstrations were marked by emotionally charged slogans invoking Hadi's name, with protesters vowing to continue their movement ‍and demanding swift ‍justice and accountability for the attack that claimed his life. ‍

Several areas remained tense late into the night, with ‍additional police and paramilitary forces deployed to prevent further violence.