ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
China urges 'equal dialogue' with US as Apple's Cook visits
Tensions between Beijing and Washington have risen in recent weeks following Beijing's introduction of sweeping restrictions on exports in the rare earth sector.
China urges 'equal dialogue' with US as Apple's Cook visits
China urges 'equal dialogue' with US as Apple's Cook visits / AP
October 17, 2025

China urged "equal dialogue" with the United States amid a rumbling trade war between the economic powerhouses, as Apple boss Tim Cook paid a visit to the country.

Beijing last week announced sweeping controls on rare earth exports. In retaliation, US President Donald Trump announced 100 percent tariffs to take effect from November 1, but a potential upcoming meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping could provide a window to walk back from the brink.

Cook, who regularly visits the key Apple market and manufacturing powerhouse, met Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao on Thursday, according to an official statement.

During their meeting, Wang urged Beijing and Washington to "seek solutions to problems through equal dialogue and consultation", the statement said.

Wang also said he welcomed Apple's "increased investment" in China.

The commerce ministry statement quoted Cook as saying he considered good economic relations between China and the United States as having "great significance".

RelatedTRT World - Trump to hit China with 100% tariffs after Beijing's rare earth curbs

The Apple boss also met Vice Premier He Lifeng, Beijing's chief trade negotiator, state news agency Xinhua said.

RECOMMENDED

In an address to the advisory board of Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management, which is chaired by Cook, he said China was "willing to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with countries worldwide", according to Xinhua.

Blackstone CEO Stephen A. Schwarzman was also in town and met Foreign Minister Wang Yi, an official statement said.

"China-US relations are the most important bilateral relationship in the world today," Wang told Schwarzman.

"Decoupling and severing ties is not a realistic or rational choice, and confrontation will only harm both sides," he added.

According to the statement, Schwarzman said he hoped the two sides would "eliminate misunderstandings".

RelatedTRT World - Beijing's rare earths control is 'China versus the world' — US

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout