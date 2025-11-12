EUROPE
G7 urges 'immediate ceasefire' in Ukraine, vows tougher measures against Russia
Foreign ministers meeting in Canada reaffirm support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, condemn Russia’s attacks on energy infrastructure, and warn of new sanctions targeting Moscow’s backers.
November 12, 2025

The G7 foreign ministers have called for an "immediate ceasefire" in Ukraine while pledging continued support for Kiev’s sovereignty, security and independence, as they concluded their two-day meeting in Niagara, Canada.

"We reaffirmed our unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its territorial integrity and right to exist, and its freedom, sovereignty, and independence," the ministers said in a joint statement issued Wednesday.

The ministers from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, along with the European Union’s high representative, met under Canada’s G7 presidency on November 11–12.

They were joined by officials from Brazil, India, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, South Korea, South Africa and Ukraine.

The statement reiterated that "an immediate ceasefire is urgently needed" and stressed that "the current line of contact should be the starting point of negotiations."

The G7 also reaffirmed its commitment to the principle that "international borders must not be changed by force."

The group said it was "increasing the economic costs to Russia" and considering further action against countries and entities that are helping finance Moscow’s war.

Enablers of Russia’s war

It specifically condemned military assistance to Russia from North Korea and Iran, and criticised the supply of "weapons and dual-use components by China," calling Beijing a "decisive enabler of Russia’s war."

The G7 also discussed expanding financial support for Ukraine, including "further leveraging immobilised Russian sovereign assets" to aid reconstruction.

The ministers strongly condemned Russia’s "recent direct attacks on energy infrastructure" and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Ukraine’s energy security.

They said the G7 remains united in "defending international law" and "ensuring accountability for atrocities committed in the context of Russia’s aggression."

The statement concluded by reaffirming the G7’s support for Ukraine’s "long-term prosperity, security and defence," pledging that their jurisdictions will continue to coordinate assistance "in a united way to support Ukraine."

