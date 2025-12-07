WORLD
1 min read
PKK/YPG terror group halts celebrations marking Assad regime's fall in Syria
The terrorist organisation bans all December 7-8 gatherings and activities in occupied areas, as celebrations continue across Syrian provinces.
PKK/YPG terror group halts celebrations marking Assad regime's fall in Syria
Hundreds of citizens form vehicle convoys in Damascus to celebrate the first anniversary of the fall of the Baath regime on December 7, 2025. / AA
December 7, 2025

The PKK/YPG terror group, operating under the label of the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), has banned all public gatherings in areas it occupies in northeastern Syria ahead of the anniversary of the toppling of the Bashar al Assad regime.

The group, Anadolu sources said, announced it would not allow any celebrations on December 7-8, marking the Baath regime’s overthrow, citing “security threats” as justification for the restrictions.

The PKK/YPG also said that all forms of public events, social activities, and the use of fireworks are prohibited in the predominantly Arab regions under its occupation.

RECOMMENDED

Meanwhile, thousands of people in Damascus, Daraa, Latakia, Hama, Homs, Idlib and Aleppo continue to celebrate the first anniversary of Assad’s fall.

RelatedTRT World - Turkish FM Fidan urges 'immediate' ouster of non-Syrian SDF elements for integration process
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Venezuela dubs latest US oil tanker seizure 'international piracy'
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints