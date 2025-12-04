Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received UK Minister of State for Defence Lord Vernon Coaker in Baku, where the two discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation, according to the presidency.

Coaker “emphasised his interest in developing bilateral ties in the area of strategic partnership,” noting that relations between the countries were grounded in friendship and trust, the presidential press service said on Thursday.

Aliyev highlighted the long-standing partnership between Azerbaijan and the UK, recalling that cooperation initially began in the energy sector before expanding into multiple fields.

He said there were “good opportunities” to further deepen collaboration in trade, investment and other areas.