WORLD
1 min read
‘New page opened’ in defence ties with UK: Azerbaijan
President Aliyev says partnership with London rooted in trust as UK minister voices interest in deeper strategic cooperation.
‘New page opened’ in defence ties with UK: Azerbaijan
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received UK Minister of State for Defence Lord Vernon Coaker. / AA
December 4, 2025

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received UK Minister of State for Defence Lord Vernon Coaker in Baku, where the two discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation, according to the presidency.

Coaker “emphasised his interest in developing bilateral ties in the area of strategic partnership,” noting that relations between the countries were grounded in friendship and trust, the presidential press service said on Thursday.

Aliyev highlighted the long-standing partnership between Azerbaijan and the UK, recalling that cooperation initially began in the energy sector before expanding into multiple fields.

He said there were “good opportunities” to further deepen collaboration in trade, investment and other areas.

RECOMMENDED

Touching on defence industry cooperation, Aliyev described the opening of a “new page” between Baku and London as a sign of mutual confidence.

Coaker congratulated Aliyev on the progress achieved in Washington in August toward normalising relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and advancing the peace agenda.

Aliyev called the developments “historic” and underscored the “special role” of US President Donald Trump in facilitating progress. He reiterated that Azerbaijan initiated the peace agenda and would continue efforts to move it forward.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance
African Union vows accountability for RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians