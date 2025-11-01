Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has turned to Russia, China and Iran to bolster his country’s defence capabilities as it faces an increased US military presence in the Caribbean, according to internal US documents reported by The Washington Post.

Maduro is seeking assistance for radar systems, aircraft repairs and possibly missile supplies.

The appeals to Moscow were conveyed in a letter addressed to President Vladimir Putin, to be delivered during a senior aide’s visit to Moscow earlier this month.

Maduro also prepared a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping seeking "expanded military cooperation" in response to "the escalation between the US and Venezuela," according to the documents published on Thursday by the newspaper.

He urged Beijing to speed up Chinese firms’ production of radar detection systems to strengthen Venezuela’s defences.

The US documents added that "in the missive, Maduro emphasised the seriousness of perceived US aggression in the Caribbean, framing US military action against Venezuela as action against China due to their shared ideology."

The documents said Transport Minister Ramon Celestino Velasquez arranged a recent shipment of military gear and drones from Iran and planned a visit, telling an Iranian official that Venezuela needs "passive detection equipment, GPS scramblers, and almost certainly drones with 1,000 km range."

Escalating US-Venezuela tensions

The growing US military presence in the Caribbean marks one of the most serious threats for Maduro since he took office in 2013.

Washington has carried out more than a dozen strikes on what it said are drug-trafficking vessels leaving Venezuelan waters, killing at least 61 people since September.

The US has not publicly provided evidence to support its drug-trafficking claims, while Maduro has rejected the allegations.