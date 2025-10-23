Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said that his country possesses 5,000 Russian man-portable surface-to-air missiles to counter the presence of US forces deployed in the Caribbean.
In a televised ceremony with senior military officials on Wednesday, Maduro said Venezuela has Russian-made Igla-S short-range missiles, describing them as a key component of the country’s air defence network.
"We have no fewer than 5,000 in key air defence positions to ensure peace," he said, emphasising that the missiles were deployed to safeguard national sovereignty.
High escalation
The United States has long opposed the rule of the leftist leader, and President Donald Trump’s administration has stationed a small naval fleet off Venezuela’s coast, which Washington says is part of a counter-narcotics operation.
US fighter jets have destroyed several speedboats, which it claims were transporting narcotics from Venezuela toward the United States — allegations Caracas denies.
Venezuelan officials have condemned the US operations as a violation of the country’s sovereignty, accusing Washington of using anti-drug missions as a pretext for aggression.
Maduro said the weapons would ensure the country is prepared to respond to "any imperialist threat," adding that Venezuela’s armed forces are "ready to defend every inch of the homeland."