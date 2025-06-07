BIZTECH
1 min read
Global auto industry faces 'serious overcapacity' —Geely
Amid fierce price competition and regulator concerns, Chinese automaker Geely responds to oversupply by halting factory expansion and pursuing overseas collaborations.
Global auto industry faces 'serious overcapacity' —Geely
Chinese carmakers are looking abroad amid domestic supply saturation / Reuters
June 7, 2025

Geely's chairman and founder Li Shufu said on Saturday that the global automotive industry was facing "serious overcapacity" and that the Chinese automaker had decided not to build new manufacturing plants or expand production at existing facilities.

Li made the comments at an auto forum in the central city of Chongqing, according to the company.

Geely Holding owns multiple automotive brands, including Geely Auto, Zeekr and Volvo.

His comments come as the Chinese auto industry — the world's largest — has been locked in a brutal price war, forcing many players to look to markets abroad and prompting Chinese regulators to call for a halt.

Chinese automakers that have been building plants abroad include BYD, Chery Auto and Great Wall Motor.

Recommended

Geely plans to use French automaker Renault's existing production facilities in Brazil and take a minority stake in Renault's business in the Latin American country, according to an announcement made in February.

Reuters reported in April, citing sources, that Chinese regulators had delayed approval for the plan.

Geely responded at the time, saying that its cooperation with Renault in Brazil had been successful.

RelatedTRT Global - European EV market expands while Tesla sales dip

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit
Türkiye's EV maker Togg debuts new sedan in Germany, eyes European expansion
India’s chief economic adviser warns Trump’s 50 percent tariffs could cut GDP by up to 0.6 percent
Chinese agency assigns AAA rating to US-blacklisted Russian oil giant Gazprom