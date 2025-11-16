Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Sunday that the humanitarian and medical situation in the enclave remains catastrophic despite the ceasefire with Israel, adding that Israeli authorities are failing to uphold key commitments under the agreement.

Ministry spokesman Khalil al-Daqran said Israel continues to block the entry of medicines and medical equipment and is preventing the evacuation of thousands of injured Palestinians who require treatment abroad.

According to the ministry, 16,500 patients and wounded people have been denied exit from Gaza despite having completed the necessary paperwork.

Medical facilities collapse under severe weather

Al-Daqran said makeshift medical points have been forced out of service after heavy rains and strong winds tore through tented structures, worsening the conditions for displaced civilians seeking basic care.