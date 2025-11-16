WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Gaza health authorities warn of deepening crisis despite ceasefire
The Health Ministry says that Israeli medical blockade and storm damage are worsening conditions for millions despite the truce.
Gaza health authorities warn of deepening crisis despite ceasefire
Ministry spokesman Khalil al-Daqran said Israel continues to block the entry of medicines and medical equipment. / AA
November 16, 2025

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Sunday that the humanitarian and medical situation in the enclave remains catastrophic despite the ceasefire with Israel, adding that Israeli authorities are failing to uphold key commitments under the agreement.

Ministry spokesman Khalil al-Daqran said Israel continues to block the entry of medicines and medical equipment and is preventing the evacuation of thousands of injured Palestinians who require treatment abroad.

According to the ministry, 16,500 patients and wounded people have been denied exit from Gaza despite having completed the necessary paperwork.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in occupied West Bank raid

Medical facilities collapse under severe weather

Al-Daqran said makeshift medical points have been forced out of service after heavy rains and strong winds tore through tented structures, worsening the conditions for displaced civilians seeking basic care.

RECOMMENDED

He urged the international community to step in to allow the entry of tents, mobile homes, and construction materials to assist families sheltering in flooded camps.

RelatedTRT World - Heavy rains flood displaced families’ tents in Gaza’s Khan Younis

Storm compounds humanitarian emergency

Since Friday, Gaza has been battered by cold weather, downpours and high winds, flooding thousands of tents that house civilians displaced by Israel’s two-year war on the territory. Meteorologists expect the storm to ease by Sunday evening.

Around 2.4 million Palestinians continue to face extreme humanitarian conditions following the war, which killed nearly 69,200 people and wounded more than 170,700 since October 2023. The Israeli assault came to a halt under a ceasefire that took effect on October 10.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package