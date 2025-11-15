WAR ON GAZA
Heavy rains flood displaced families’ tents in Gaza’s Khan Younis
A cold weather system and persistent Israeli restrictions on shelter materials have left thousands of displaced Palestinians exposed as more than 90 percent of tents are deemed unfit for habitation.
Thousands of displaced Palestinian families in Gaza have entered winter in worn-out tents on November 14, 2025. / AP
November 15, 2025

Heavy rains flooded dozens of tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on Saturday.

The Gaza’s civil defence said in a statement that its teams responded to the situation after dozens of tents in the refugee camps were submerged in rainwater in several areas of Al-Mawasi, western Khan Younis.

Since early Friday, Gaza has been under a low-pressure system accompanied by a cold air mass and heavy rainfall, compounding the sufferings of 1.5 million displaced in the war-torn enclave.

According to the Gaza government media office estimates, 93 percent of all displacement tents are no longer suitable for shelter — 125,000 out of a total of 135,000 — due to weather factors and damage sustained from Israeli bombardment.

UN urges shelter aid

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) called Saturday for the entry of sheltering materials into war-torn Gaza as heavy rains flood tents of displaced civilians.

RECOMMENDED

“Winter has come to Gaza,” the UNRWA said on US social media company X.

“Winter rains in Gaza are making conditions even more desperate. Families taking shelter anywhere they can, including in makeshift tents.”

The UN agency reiterated that it has the shelter supplies that are urgently needed in Gaza “to help people get through winter.”

Israel continues to block the entry of shelter materials such as tents and mobile homes, reneging on its obligations under the ceasefire agreement that entered into force on October 10.

Phase one of the ceasefire deal, based on US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan, includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Israel has killed more than 69,000 people, mostly women and children, in Gaza since October 2023 and reduced it to rubble.

