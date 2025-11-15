Heavy rains flooded dozens of tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on Saturday.

The Gaza’s civil defence said in a statement that its teams responded to the situation after dozens of tents in the refugee camps were submerged in rainwater in several areas of Al-Mawasi, western Khan Younis.

Since early Friday, Gaza has been under a low-pressure system accompanied by a cold air mass and heavy rainfall, compounding the sufferings of 1.5 million displaced in the war-torn enclave.

According to the Gaza government media office estimates, 93 percent of all displacement tents are no longer suitable for shelter — 125,000 out of a total of 135,000 — due to weather factors and damage sustained from Israeli bombardment.

UN urges shelter aid

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) called Saturday for the entry of sheltering materials into war-torn Gaza as heavy rains flood tents of displaced civilians.