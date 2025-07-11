In Turkish ‘bal’ means honey, and the story goes that when the Ottomans first arrived in the Balkans, they saw the lush vegetation and rich soil and recognised the area as a land of honey.



However, when they discovered how hard they would have to fight for their territory, they acknowledged the second syllable in the region’s name; in Turkish ‘kan’ means blood.



Little did they know that in times to come, countless wars would be fought, particularly between the Ottomans and the Serbs to retain this precious land, that name acquiring a deeper and darker significance, one that would haunt its inhabitants for centuries to come, and perhaps until the end of time.



Seeds of hate and the fall of Srebrenica



Although many different ethnic and religious groups had lived together for 40 years under Yugoslavia’s repressive communist government, this changed when the country began to collapse during the fall of communism in the early 1990s.



The provinces of Slovenia and Croatia declared independence, and war quickly followed between Serbia and these breakaway republics. Ethnic tensions that had long simmered under Yugoslav unity were brought violently to the surface, as neighbour turned on neighbour and friend became foe.



When Bosnia attempted to secede, Serbia — led by Slobodan Milosevic’s regime — invaded, claiming it was acting to “free” Serbian Orthodox Christians in Bosnia as part of a plan to create a Greater Serbia.

By 1992, the region would be ravaged by the seeds of hate . A year later, the United Nations (UN) Security Council declared that Sarajevo, Goradze, Srebrenica, and other Muslim enclaves were to be safe areas , protected by a contingent of UN peacekeepers.

From 1993 to 1995, peacekeeping troops—first from Canada, then the Netherlands—were stationed in Srebrenica with a mandate to safeguard the town. As part of the United Nations’ approach, Bosnian Muslim forces were required to surrender their heavy weaponry. In return for protection guarantees, the area was declared a demilitarised zone, with UN forces establishing checkpoints around the enclave.

But despite their presence, in July 1995, Serb soldiers committed the largest massacre in Europe since World War II.

Ethnic Serb forces, under the direction of Radovan Karadzic, President and Supreme Commander of the armed forces of the self-proclaimed entity Republika Srpska, were instructed to “ethnically cleanse” Bosnian territory by systematically removing all Bosnian Muslims, or Bosniaks, from Srebrenica.

Over 8,000 ‘battle-age’ Bosnian Muslim men and boys aged between 12-77 were slaughtered. These are conservative estimates, and many suggest a death toll of Bosnian War closer to 100,000 . In addition, up to 30,000 Bosnian Muslim women, children, and elderly persons were forcibly transferred from the enclave.



Many were driven into concentration camps , where women and girls were systematically gang-raped and other civilians were tortured, starved, and murdered.

The so-called safe area of Srebrenica fell without a single shot fired by the UN.

When Serb forces launched a major offensive to take the town on July 6, Dutch peacekeepers repeatedly requested NATO air strikes to halt the advance. However, UN commanders rejected these requests. It was only on July 11 that approval for bombing was finally granted, but by then, it was too late.



That afternoon, the enclave fell to Serb forces.

The Bosniaks were not only massacred, but those who were responsible for protecting them had watched it happen; some would argue they even allowed the genocide to take place.



In 2017, an appeals court in The Hague ruled that Dutch soldiers acting as UN peacekeepers were partly liable for the deaths of about 300 Muslim men massacred near Srebrenica.

The ruling upheld a decision three years earlier that Dutch forces should have known that the men seeking refuge at their base would be murdered by Bosnian Serb troops if they were turned away.

A peace agreement was eventually reached in 1995. Under the General Framework Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina – commonly known as the Dayton Agreement – Bosnia and Herzegovina was established as a single state comprising two principal political entities: the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, home predominantly to Bosniaks and Croats, and Republika Srpska, home predominantly to Bosnian Serbs.

The haunting search for closure



Thirty years on, the wounds of genocide are still raw. Many have never been able to locate, let alone bury, their loved ones due to the way perpetrators disposed of bodies in mass graves.