Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hailed state broadcaster TRT as a beacon of responsible journalism and cultural influence during his address at the TRT World Forum 2025.

Speaking to an audience of media professionals and international guests on Friday, Erdogan highlighted TRT's extensive operations, which include 17 television channels, 17 radio stations, digital applications, cinema films, documentaries, and news platforms in foreign languages.

He noted that TRT World and TRT Arabi, alongside digital news services in the world's most spoken languages, deliver internet and radio broadcasting in 41 languages and dialects, reaching more than half of the global population.

"TRT represents our country most finely," Erdogan said.

"In an era where manipulation has become a reflex of the media, TRT is expanding the foundation of responsible broadcasting. At a time when truth is sacrificed to perceptions, it offers a reality-based alternative to billions of people."

Erdogan also underscored TRT's leadership in the television drama sector, pointing out that Turkish series enjoy billions of viewers worldwide.

TRT-produced dramas are broadcast in over 110 countries and in more than 50 languages, enabling audiences across diverse regions to learn Turkish while engaging with Türkiye’s history, culture, and national and spiritual values.

TRT promotes family-oriented content

Turning to societal concerns, Erdogan issued a stark warning about threats to the institution of the family.