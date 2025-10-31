Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hailed state broadcaster TRT as a beacon of responsible journalism and cultural influence during his address at the TRT World Forum 2025.
Speaking to an audience of media professionals and international guests on Friday, Erdogan highlighted TRT's extensive operations, which include 17 television channels, 17 radio stations, digital applications, cinema films, documentaries, and news platforms in foreign languages.
He noted that TRT World and TRT Arabi, alongside digital news services in the world's most spoken languages, deliver internet and radio broadcasting in 41 languages and dialects, reaching more than half of the global population.
"TRT represents our country most finely," Erdogan said.
"In an era where manipulation has become a reflex of the media, TRT is expanding the foundation of responsible broadcasting. At a time when truth is sacrificed to perceptions, it offers a reality-based alternative to billions of people."
Erdogan also underscored TRT's leadership in the television drama sector, pointing out that Turkish series enjoy billions of viewers worldwide.
TRT-produced dramas are broadcast in over 110 countries and in more than 50 languages, enabling audiences across diverse regions to learn Turkish while engaging with Türkiye’s history, culture, and national and spiritual values.
TRT promotes family-oriented content
Turning to societal concerns, Erdogan issued a stark warning about threats to the institution of the family.
"As is well known, the family is under serious attack," he declared.
"Distorted relationships, deviant trends, and unions that disregard human nature are being promoted through digital platforms. Social media outlets are fuelling this process of degeneration. The family institution, composed of women and men, is having dynamite placed beneath it, so to speak."
He criticised the legitimisation of "all forms of immorality" under the guise of freedom, lamenting that individuals expose their privacy for mere likes without shame.
Erdogan called for greater emphasis on productions that promote nationhood over individualism, solidarity over selfishness, and genuine connections over virtual ones – prioritising human and humane values.
He commended TRT's efforts to promote family-oriented, wholesome content across traditional and digital platforms.
"I view TRT's drive to disseminate clean, family-focused programming with great appreciation," he said.
The annual TRT World Forum brings together policymakers, academics, and media professionals from around the globe to debate pressing international challenges, with this year’s discussions focusing on morality, justice, and reform in the global order.