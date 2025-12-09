Türkiye is pleased to see Syrian people striving to rebuild their country despite difficulties, and the smooth implementation of Syria's March 10 agreement will disrupt plans of malign actors investing in a weak, divided, and unstable Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“We are pleased to see Syrian people striving to rebuild their country over the past year despite all the hardships, and the devastation left by the Assad dictatorship,” Erdogan said on Tuesday in his address at a Human Rights Day event in Ankara.

He emphasised that Türkiye and the Turkish nation fully support Syria and the Syrian people’s efforts for reconstruction, recovery, and rebuilding with all means.

The Turkish president also added that the oppressed people in Palestine “will see their patience crowned with victory, and freedom and peace will come with a sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.”