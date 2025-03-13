Earlier this week, Syria announced the signing of an agreement between President Ahmed Alsharaa and the SDF, which is dominated by YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist group. The agreement aims to extend Damascus’s governance over civil and military institutions in northeastern Syria where YPG exercises a hold.

Experts say the development is significant as it addresses the issue of terrorism and helps a government that pushed out Bashar al Assad’s regime to enforce its control over the war-torn Middle Eastern country’s territory.

Türkiye considers every effort aimed at clearing Syria of terrorism as a step taken in the right direction, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said , adding that the ultimate beneficiary of the agreement’s full implementation would be Syrian citizens.

SDF integration into the state can potentially reduce internal conflict and allow the new Syrian leaders to focus more on extremist groups, says Benjamin Fève, senior analyst at Karam Shaar Advisory, a consultancy specialising in Syria.

“Greater stability would also restrict operational space for terrorist groups, which would be a clear benefit for regional security,” Fève tells TRT World.

“Regionally, a more stable Syria could help ease tensions with neighbouring countries such as Türkiye and Iraq – particularly if the SDF is integrated into the national government and PKK terror elements are expelled from Syria.”

Currently, the YPG-led SDF controls about one-third of Syria’s territory, including key oil and gas fields.

The SDF initially refused to join the newly formed Syrian Ministry of Defence, which brought together various armed groups after the fall of the Assad regime.

SDF had no choice but to bow down

The agreement comes at a time when Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of the PKK terror group, called for the dissolution of all factions affiliated with his group and declared that the decades-long terror campaign must end.

Regionally, shifting dynamics in Syria and Iraq have further weakened the PKK/YPG terror group’s position.

Invoking its right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter, Türkiye has carried out successive military operations –Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch, and Peace Spring– over the past years to neutralise terrorists in northern Syria.

These operations have eliminated at least 17,000 PKK/YPG terrorists and secured Türkiye's southeastern border.

Through these operations, Türkiye has effectively “shattered the terror belt” that was intended to be established in northern Syria, as Erdogan puts it.

By the time PKK’s dissolution was announced, Türkiye had already made significant strides in eliminating PKK elements within its own borders, thanks in part to the rapid advancement of its defence industry .

These efforts largely demolished PKK’s operational capacity and weakened its influence in Syria and Iraq.

Beyond military humiliations, the YPG also suffered increasing political pressure. Both Ankara and Damascus have made it clear that refusing to integrate into Syria’s national military structure would bring serious repercussions.

Türkiye's determination to disarm and disband the PKK and YPG has not changed as the Syrian government formalised the deal with the SDF.

In February, Omer Celik, spokesperson for Türkiye’s governing AK Party, reiterated that all PKK-linked groups, including those outside Türkiye, must comply with the call for dissolution.

“Regardless of whether they are called PKK, YPG or PYD, all extensions of the terrorist organisation must dissolve themselves,” Celik said , in reference to the elements in Iraq and Syria.

Since the PKK targets Türkiye, Iraq and Syria, for the future of the region, Turkish officials have long stressed a common agenda to fight the terror group.

Türkiye’s position has been reciprocated by the Syrian government, as Alsharaa stating his country is committed to “building a strategic partnership with Türkiye to confront security threats in the region”.

Iraq has also taken a stance highly encouraged by Türkiye, officially designating the PKK as a “banned organisation” last year.

With pressure mounting from all sides, the SDF ultimately had no choice but to bow down, experts say.

As of now, the SDF remains in control of northeastern Syria as the deal would be implemented by the end of the year. Until the agreement proves capable of achieving its stated goals, experts believe it’s better to maintain tempered optimism.